Dead Man 'Wakes Up' Just Ahead of Burial in Lucknow

Lucknow: His grave was dug and his body was about to be buried just when some of the family members noticed movement. Mourning stopped and a bewildered family rushed Mohammad Furqan to hospital where he has been put on ventilator.

The 20-year-old was admitted to a private hospital on June 21 after an accident. He was declared dead on Monday and his body arrived at his home in an ambulance.

His elder brother Mohammad Irfan said: "Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support."

"We had paid Rs 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday," Irfan said.

Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Agarwal said, "We have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter will be thoroughly probed."

"The patient is in critical condition but definitely not brain dead. He has pulse, blood pressure and his reflexes are working. He has been put on ventilator support," the doctor treating Furqan said.