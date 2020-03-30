Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Dead Man's Sample Tests Coronavirus Positive; MP Toll Reaches Three

The man died on March 27 night. He was admitted to Madhav Nagar Hospital of Ujjain in a critical condition and died after an hour of undergoing treatment.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dead Man's Sample Tests Coronavirus Positive; MP Toll Reaches Three
Labourers wait for food packets during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Indore: Samples of a 38-year-old man who died in Ujjain three days ago came out positive for coronavirus on Monday, an official said.

With this, the death toll due to coronavirus has gone up to three in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Indore and a woman from Ujjain died of coronavirus here.

"We got a report from a lab of Indore-based Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Monday morning that the 38-year-old man had coronavirus infection," Ujjain's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuiya Gawli told PTI.

The man died on March 27 night. He was admitted to Madhav Nagar Hospital of Ujjain in a critical condition and died after an hour of undergoing treatment.

"According to doctors, the man had high blood pressure and complained of chest pain and discomfort during admission to the hospital. At first glance, he looked like a heart patient," Gawli said.

The deceased was a resident of Amber Colony in Ujjain, the state public relations department said in a release.

His blood and swab samples were sent for testing as he had virus-like symptoms.

He visited the state's Neemuch district, located close to border adjoining Rajasthan, five days before he fell ill.

He came in contact with some people of Rajasthan at a party there. After his return to Ujjain, he was down with fever, cold and cough, the release said.

A survey was underway in Amber locality to check the spread of the viral infection, it added.

Earlier in the morning, the authorities confirmed eight new coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total number to 47.

So far, Indore has reported the maximum 27 cases, followed by Jabalpur- eight, Ujjain-five, Bhopal-three, and Shivpuri and Gwalior- two each.

As of now, 44 active cases are being treated in different districts.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram