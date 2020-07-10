'Dead Men Tell No Tales': Oppn Says Vikas Dubey's Encounter an Attempt to Bury His Nexus Details

Opposition party leaders have raised doubts after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter following a car accident. He was arrested by Ujjain police on Thursday and was being brought to Kanpur by a team of STF sleuths. Four personnel of STF were also injured during the encounter.

Samajwadi Party Chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “The car has now overturned, but the government was saved from being overturning because of their secret.”

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hinted at the allegations of a nexus between Dubey and powerful personalities, by saying - "This the end of a criminal but what about his crimes and people who protected him?”

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Raising questions on the encounter of Vikas Dubey, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jitin Prasad tweeted, “With the end of Vikas Dubey in custody the government has ensured that the trail which would have exposed his nexus with people in positions of power who allowed criminals like him to flourish, has ended too.”

Another tweet targeting the police encounter of Vikas Dubey was made by former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. “Dead men tell no tales #VikasDubey,” tweeted Abdullah.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijay Singh tweeted and said the thing people were speculating on, had now been carried out.

“What was suspected has been done. Which political people Vikas Dubey had contact with, police and other government officials, will no longer be exposed. In the last 3-4 days, two other colleagues of Vikas Dubey have also had encounters, but why is the pattern of the three encounters the same?," he tweeted.

Digvijaya Singh further said that it was necessary to find out why Dubey had chosen the Ujjain Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh to surrender. "Which influential person of MP had come here to escape the encounter of Uttar Pradesh Police?” he tweeted. The leader has been raising questions since Thursday over surrender of Vikas Dubey at Mahakal Temple.