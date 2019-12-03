Dead Rat Found in Midday Meal in Muzaffarnagar School in UP, Several Students Taken to Hospital

Lucknow: The primary education system in government schools of Uttar Pradesh once again found itself in controversy after a dead rat was found in the midday meal served to students of a government school in Muzaffarnagar district.

The students Janta Inter College government school at Pachenda in Mustafabad area were served dal-rice as per Tuesday's menu. The dead animal was spotted in the midday meal and after allegedly consuming it, the condition of nine students started to deteriorate and many others complained of uneasiness. The affected students were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

The food for the midday meal at school is supplied by an organisation called the Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti, based in Hapur.

Last week, children at a government primary school in Sonbhadra district were allegedly served highly diluted milk — a litre of milk was diluted with a bucket of water and served to 81 children.

Gram Panchayat ward member Dev Patia alleged that poor students were not getting adequate nutrition at the primary school in Sonbhadra district's Salaibanwa area. She said that as per the midday meal menu (MDM), “tehri” (a rice dish cooked with vegetables) and milk was to be served. The cook was given a litre of milk by the school authorities for the students. Then a bucket of water was added to the milk and it was distributed among the children.

In an earlier shocker from the state, a school in Mirzapur was found serving salt and roti to children in the name of mid-day meals. The locals had alleged that the school had only been serving the children the paltry meal of salt and roti, with rice at times. They also said although milk would be distributed to the school, it was never served to the children.

