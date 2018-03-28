English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deadline For Linking Aadhaar With Welfare Schemes Extended to June 30
The deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar has already been extended indefinitely, till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended by three months the deadline of March 31 for linking of Aadhaar with the welfare schemes, where benefits are transferred to citizens from the Consolidated Fund of India.
The deadline now stands extended to June 30, 2018, according to an office memorandum of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
