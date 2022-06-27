Deadly Floods in Assam Leave Lakhs Without Drinking Water in Worst-hit Silchar

One month of continuous rain in Assam has devastated the state affecting over 25 lakh people in the state in 2,894 villages in 27 districts. More than 121 people have lost their lives.

In Cachar, more than 3 lakh people have been devastated by this flood. The whole city of Silchar was submerged in water. With the houses getting washed away, no electricity, and no food, the worst thing they are facing is a lack of drinking water. They are now using flood water for drinking purposes as they have no alternative solution.

Speaking to CNN-NEWS 18, a local resident of Basudev Nagar, Uttam Ghosh said, “Everything has been taken away by the flood. We have been starving for the last one week now. Surviving only on biscuits distributed by some local NGOs. We have no drinking water. There are more than 400 people in this locality. Now, we are using flood water to drink and survive.”

Another resident of Silchar Simi Dev said, “My child is unwell. We are surviving on flood water. Sleeping on the beds submerged under water. No medical help, no food and even we are not being provided any relief material. Boats are charging Rs 2,000 for 100 to 200 meters. No NDRF is seen in our area. Whatever food materials were thrown from the air by the Air Force and the Army was taken by the owners of the houses on which that relief food is dropped.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen taking stock of the flood-affected areas in Silchar on Sunday. This was his second visit to the area and assured all kinds of possible help to the people of Silchar.

Talking to CNN NEWS 18, Uttam Ghosh said, “It’s all water in my house, my mother is bed-ridden. We can’t even take her to the hospital as there are no boats as well. Although there are NDRF and SDRF deployed, we have not seen them coming here since last week.”

However, the NDRF authorities have stated that they are working day and night to help the people.



The Deputy Commissioner of Silchar, Keerti Jalli, told CNN NEWS 18 stating that she herself is personally going to every flood-affected area for inspection and for the supply of essentials to the people.

