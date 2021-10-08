Deadly Jellyfish, Washed up on British Beaches, Can Kill Human in One Sting

Portuguese Man O’ War, the dangerous jellyfish with 160ft tentacles, have washed up on British beaches. The potentially deadly creature doesn’t swim but uses wind and ocean currents to propel forward. Their sting can be extremely painful and can even kill a person. Nicknamed ‘Floating Terror’, the deadly jellyfish usually float on the surface in remote open seas miles away from Britain. However, these days these creatures have been washing up at tourist hotspots, including Sennen Beach and Portheras Cove, Cornwall in the UK.

Groups of Portuguese Man O’ War have also been reported in several notable areas, including at the Isle of Scilly. Authorities have warned the beachgoers to avoid any contact with the “translucent beasts.” The Dailymail reported that these creatures float in packs of up to 1,000 after Britain’s recent stormy weather has driven them out from their ocean lairs.

Social media users who visit the beaches regularly have shared pictures of the rare sea creature. The pictures show that groups of Portuguese Man O’ War are stranded among the seaweed on the beach at Portheras Cove in Cornwall.

Recently, Cornwall received heavy rainfall with strong winds. The rain continued for days in several areas. Several reports indicate that the creatures have been blown ashore by strong gusts blowing from the Atlantic Ocean for the past few days.

These creatures look beautiful with their purple translucent bodies. They can grow up to 12-inch long. However, their ribbon-like, invisible tendrils can grow to more than ten times their bodies. Their tentacles can stretch out more than 160ft and can kill a person in just one attack.

Conservationists have predicted that ‘deadly’ jellyfish could wash up along beaches in Wales, very soon. The authorities have asked the people to take safety precautions while visiting beaches.

