LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deadly Truck-Bus Collision Kills 26 in Pakistan's Balochistan

The accident took place in the Lasbela district near Hub when a bus, travelling to Panjgur from Karachi and carrying 40 passengers, was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deadly Truck-Bus Collision Kills 26 in Pakistan's Balochistan
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Quetta: At least 26 people were killed and over a dozen others injured after a collision between a fuel-laden truck and a passenger bus in the Hub area of Pakistan's Balochistan, police said Tuesday.

The accident took place in the Lasbela district near Hub when a bus, travelling to Panjgur from Karachi and carrying 40 passengers, was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said.

"A huge fire erupted after the accident as the truck was carrying Iranian diesel," a senior official said.

"The passengers started jumping out of the bus to save their lives but many were trapped inside as the flames engulfed the bus and the truck," he added.

The official said 26 bodies have been recovered from the crash site.

"All of them died from deadly burns," Lasbela Deputy Commissioner Shabir Mengal said.

He said that six of the 16 injured were in critical condition.

A rescue official of the Edhi Foundation said due to the absence of facilities and ambulances the injured were shifted to Karachi after a long delay.

He said most of the bodies recovered were burnt beyond recognition.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram