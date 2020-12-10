Deaf-mute Woman Raped and Killed in Maharashtra's Nanded District, Accused Held

A 26-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped and killed by her neighbour in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Thursday. The accused, 24-year-old Sainath Binmod, was arrested for the crime that took place on Wednesday, an official of Biloli police station said.

"The woman resided in Biloli teshil of Nanded. On Wednesday, she had stepped out of her place to visit a nearby area. Spotting her alone, Binmod caught hold of her and sexually assaulted her. He later killed the woman by hitting her on her head with a stone," he said.

The crime took place barely 100 metres away from the victim's house, the official added. Investigation into the case is on, police said.