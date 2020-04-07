Deaf, Mute Woman Raped on Gunpoint, Impregnated in J&K's Ramban; Accused Arrested

A 23-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped and impregnated by an elderly man in a remote village in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which he was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police official, the case came to light when the woman's father lodged a complaint accusing the elderly man of raping his daughter.

Medical examination of the girl was conducted and she was found four-month pregnant, the official said, adding the accused has been arrested and further probe was on.

Preliminary investigation reveal that the girl was raped by the accused on several occasions in the past after threatening her with his licensed gun, the officer said.

