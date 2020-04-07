Deaf, Mute Woman Raped on Gunpoint, Impregnated in J&K's Ramban; Accused Arrested
The case came to light when the woman's father lodged a complaint accusing the elderly man of raping his daughter.
Representative image.
A 23-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped and impregnated by an elderly man in a remote village in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which he was arrested, police said on Tuesday.
According to a police official, the case came to light when the woman's father lodged a complaint accusing the elderly man of raping his daughter.
Medical examination of the girl was conducted and she was found four-month pregnant, the official said, adding the accused has been arrested and further probe was on.
Preliminary investigation reveal that the girl was raped by the accused on several occasions in the past after threatening her with his licensed gun, the officer said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp’s Biggest Move Yet in The War Against Fake News: Message Forwards Limited to One
- Uranus' Weird, Tilted Orbit May Have Been Caused by Collision with Icy Dwarf Planet
- Irrfan, Radhika Madan Watch Angrezi Medium Together on Streaming Platform, See Pic
- Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill to Feature in More Music Videos Post Success of Bhula Dunga: Report
- Super Pink Moon Will Take Your Breath Away on April 8, But What is a Supermoon?