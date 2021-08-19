Deal with Every Communication Received in a Time-bound Manner, Health Minister Tells Officials

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has sent out instructions to his office that no communication received from any source, be it a minister or a citizen, should go unreported or unanswered. In a letter written to all officials, accessed exclusively by CNN-News18, the health minister says, “Letters/References received from Hon’ble Ministers/Hon’ble MPs/MLAs/State Government/Citizens are great source of information and real issues on ground. Such letters may be helpful for corrective measures as well as policy formation. Officers should give importance to letters/references, read all carefully, try to understand actual demand/request and take prompt actions.”

The minister has instructed that dealing with such letters should not be a mere formality but should be result-oriented and that too in a time-bound manner.

A clear categorisation has been made on the letters that are received. For example, when a letter comes in from a minister or an MP or any public representative, all officers will make an attempt to get to a solution and send a reply. If it is not a matter pertaining to the ministry of health and family welfare, then a communication needs to be sent on to which department it is being transferred to. In case a reply cannot be given within a stipulated time period, an interim reply has to be given to the said VIP.

Similar is the case when the ministry receives a letter from a citizen. A joint secretary or assistant secretary level officer will deal with the letter and get to a solution, and once that is done the letter and the reply would have to be sent to the health minister’s office.

In matters pertaining to state governments, Mandaviya’s letter to the officers reads, “For such representation, MoHFW may forward it to the State Government/Concerned Authority to examine the proposal and check the feasibility of the demand with request to make proposal on demand under the existing scheme, if demand/request is found feasible.”

Mandaviya believes in quick solutions and deep-dive study of matters in every detail, say officials. Each and every communication that is received by him goes into real-time tracking and a study is done using a dashboard to see where the demand is, what is its genuineness, and how it can be solved. A specific categorisation is done of all the communication, including from people who have demanded for an AIIMS and other medical facilities, to students expressing concern about NEET, to those who have asked for beds or medical facilities or medicines. It’s a total hands-on approach, officials say.

After his outstanding performance in extremely difficult circumstances of the second wave of Covid as the minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers, say sources, Mandaviya, with his new responsibilities, has made every effort to augment the supply of medicines including remdesivir. In the recent union cabinet reshuffle, he was promoted as a cabinet minister, not just of chemical and fertilisers but also health.

Providing solutions, even to the toughest of problems, has been a trademark of Mandaviya’s long career in politics, sources say. Mandaviya tells his office in his latest communication something that clearly reflects the intent: “How we deal with such Letters/References/Representations, decides the image of the ministry in the public.”

