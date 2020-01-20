Dealing With Failure, Message to Parents & Using Tech: Modi’s Top 10 Quotes at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed students, teachers and parents at the 3rd Pariksha Pe Charcha and shared valuable tips to help them beat exam stress. A look at the top 10 quotes from the event:

• "The most important contributors to this decade will be the students appearing for their class 10 and class 12 examinations"

• "This is my favourite event. I get to know what the youth of the country is thinking. It is a learning experience for me as well"

• "I want this interaction to be #withoutfilter"

• "If you fail to be disappointed with failure, you will be successful. You need to move ahead of bad attempts"

• "We should not believe that grades in examinations are the sole parameter for success in life. I would like to urge parents not to create a situation where the kids start believing that exams are life"

• "Extra-curricular activities are always important. The lessons learnt on the field or stage are as important as the ones learnt in classrooms. However, in today's time, parents have started to push their children for glamorous extra-curricular activities to boost their own ego"

• "Technology needs to be judiciously used. Instead of overusing technology and thus wasting our time on it, we must spend some time with grandparents and parents and make use of their experience of life. There needs to be a fine balance"

• "I want to urge you to go for an hour without technology every day. Make one room in your house where there are no gadgets and technology is not allowed. You will see that you will make better use of your time"

• "Rights are as important as responsibilities. We must understand that we are the ones who comprise of the nation and therefore it is our duty to do everything that we can to carry the nation forward"

• "I want to urge parents that they understand the difference between pursue and pressure. They must push children to pursue what they want and not pressurise them for results"

