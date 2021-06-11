Results for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery at 4pm on lotterysambadresult.intoday

West Bengal Lottery Department will declare the results of the weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ on June 11 at 4 pm. People who have bought the lottery ticket for June 11 can view the winning list on lotterysambadresult.intoday. One must not lose the ticket and keep it in hand while checking the results. There are a total of 6 prizes in this weekly lottery. The lucky winner who bags the first prize of ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ takes home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery gets Rs. 9,000 while the third one is credited with Rs. 500. This is followed by fourth and fifth prize winners who are rewarded with Rs. 250 and Rs. 120 respectively.

A consolation prize of Rs. 1000 is also given in the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Sambad. Every week on Friday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery draw is conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4 pm. People who have purchased the lottery tickets can view the results following these steps -

Step 1: Open lotterysambadresult.in., the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery

Step 2: The link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 11.06.2021 ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ will be displayed on the homepage. Click on it.

Step 3: Results of West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Tally the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ lottery ticket number with the winning list numbers.

Luckily, if one is able to bag a spot in the list of winners of the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ Lottery, then he/she must claim the reward within the deadline. The day results get announced, people have just 30 days since then to avail the prize before the time runs out. The winning ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay must be submitted at the West Bengal Gazette office. After 30 days, the validity of the lottery ticket is cancelled.

After the ticket and identity proof are submitted at the West Bengal Gazzette office, a verification process is held. As per the rules West Bengal Lotter Department, tax is also deducted by the lottery office.

