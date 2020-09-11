Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Announced at 4 pm at lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be announcing the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery today at 4 pm. Those who have purchased the tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be able to check their result at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will fetch Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, reported Moneycontrol. Winners of fourth and fifth prizes will take home Rs 250 and Rs 120. The consolation prize is of Rs 1,000 will be given to a few winner. The prize of a single ticket of the lottery is Rs 6.

How to check lottery results -

Step 1: Visit at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 4 pm

Step 3: Download PDF

Step 4: Match your ticket number with those printed on the PDF

In order to receive the winning amount, the winners will have to furnish ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office. People, whose ticket numbers feature on the result, will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

After presenting the ticket to officials concerned, a verification process will be carried out. After the completion of this process, the winning amount will be handed over to the winner.

If the prize money falls in the tax slab, then the amount will be given after reduction of the tax.

In the morning, the result of Sikkim Dear Treasure Morning lottery was announced. The first prize of Rs 1 crore went to 68E 60530.