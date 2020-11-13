Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results for November 13 will be announced at 4 pm today. Those who have purchased Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery ticket for November 13 to try their luck will be able to check the result on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winner of the first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will get Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes fetch a winner Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, while the fourth and fifth prizes are worth Rs 250 and Rs 120. Consolation prize winners will receive Rs 1,000.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds draws for weekly lotteries on each day of the week. The seven weekly lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results

Step 1: Go to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Look for 4PM option on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Result of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is there in the result

The claim for the prize money can be made within 30 days of declaration of results. To receive the winning amount, people are required to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, where they have to surrender their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof. ID proof is required for identity verification, which is carried out to prevent any fraud from taking place and ensure that only genuine winners get the prize money.

The winning amount will be provided after the verification process. Apart from this, in case the prize money falls in the tax bracket, the amount will be disbursed after deduction of tax. So, winner of the first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will receive the amount after tax deduction.

A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6. Those who want to try their luck can buy it from any lottery shop in the state.