Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results will be announced today, October 30, by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4 pm. Those who have purchased tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be able to check their results on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winner of the first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh, while those who win second and third prizes will get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery are of Rs 250 and Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department carries out draws for a weekly lottery daily. The weekly lotteries are as follows: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results

Step 1: Ente the name of the official website at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on 4PM option on the homepage

Step 3: Result will display on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is mentioned in the result

In case your ticket number features in the result, check which prize you have won. To receive the prize money, winners will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office. At the office, they will be required to furnish ticket and a valid ID proof for the verification process, which is carried out for ensuring that only genuine claimants get the winning amount and no fraud takes place in the whole process.

Prize money will be disbursed after completion of the verification process. Apart from this, the winner of the prize will receive the prize money after-tax deduction as Rs 50 lakh comes in the tax bracket.

People should note that prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of results. Those who want to try their luck can purchase tickets of the West Bengal lottery by paying Rs 6 per ticket.