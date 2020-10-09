Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm Today: First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results will be declared by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on Friday, October 9. People who have purchased the tickets for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery can check the results on the official website at lotterysambadresult.in. The results of the lottery will be announced at 4 PM today.

There are different lottery games on each day of the week. Have a look at the day wise games of West Bengal State Lottery:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

One ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery is priced at Rs 6 only. The first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery gets Rs 50 lakh, followed by the second prize which is Rs 9,000. The third prize is fixed at Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prize winners are awarded with a sum of Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. The buyers of the ticket must also note that there is also a consolation prize and the winner of it gets Rs 1000.

The winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery must note that they will have to claim the prize of the lottery within a period of 30 days from the declaration of result. In order to claim, the winners will have to produce their ticket as well as a valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office.

Once the entire process of verification is done, the winner will get the money. Another important point to note is, that in case the winner’s prize money falls in the tax bracket then his or her money will be given after the deduction of tax and if it does not, then the winner will get the exact amount of the prize money.

For those who have purchased the ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, they can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads “4 PM” and click on it

Step 3: A new page consisting of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery results will open

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the ones given on the results page