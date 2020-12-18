Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakhs

The West Bengal Lottery department will declare the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery at 4pm on Friday, December 18. The ticket holders of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery department.

Here are the steps that ticket holders can follow to check the lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website to check lottery results

Step 2: You will find the option ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery results’ for December 18 on the homepage. Click on this option

Step 3: The results page of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery will open

Step 4: The last step is carefully checking the number of the winning ticket and seeing if it matches with the number on your ticket

Those who have the winning tickets can win several prizes, ranging from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 120.

Here is the list of prize money you can get on winning the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery.

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 1000

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Apart from these five prizes, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery have to claim the prize within 30 days after the results are declared. To claim the prize money, winners need to present the lucky ticket to the West Bengal lottery office along with an ID proof in order to establish the authenticity of the winner.

The prize amount will be given to the lottery winner only after the verification process is complete.

The West Bengal Lottery Department was established in the state in 1968 within the state finance department.

Today, it conducts seven weekly lotteries namely: