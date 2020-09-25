Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4 PM, First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery department is going to announce the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery today at 4pm. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize will fetch Rs 9,000. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 1,000.

The third, fourth and fifth prizes of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery are of Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120. A ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery can be purchased at a cost of Rs 6.

How to check results of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Step 1: Google Sambad lottery result

Step 2: Click on “4PM” option on the homepage

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket is there in the result

Those who have won any prize will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the amount. At the office, winners will have to furnish ticket and a valid ID proof. The prize money must be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

Winners will receive the prize money after completion of the verification process. Officials who are tasked with carrying out the process will verify the ticket number and confirm the identity of the person claiming the amount. If the winning amount comes under the tax bracket, then the money will be given after tax deduction.

The lottery department on Wednesday released the result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery. The winner of the first prize took home Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prize winners got Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prize fetched the lucky winners Rs 250 and Rs 120.

Draws for various lotteries are held daily by the West Bengal Lottery department. It holds lotteries with the following names: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.