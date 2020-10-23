Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Released Today at 4pm; Check at Official Website

The results of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be announced by the West Bengal State Lottery Department today at 4pm. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results can be viewed on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh. Winner of the second prize gets Rs 9,000. The third prize of the lottery is of Rs 500, while the fourth and fifth prizes fetch Rs 250 and Rs 120. The consolation prize of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is worth Rs 1,000.

A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6. Those who want to try their luck can buy the West Bengal lottery tickets from any lottery shop in the state.

The West Bengal Lottery Department holds draws daily for weekly lotteries. Apart from Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery, other lotteries for which draws are held are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati and Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi.

How to check West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results

Step 1: Google Lottery Sambad or visit the website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As soon as you reach the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘4PM’

Step 3: You can see the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay result on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers given on the result list

If your number matches, then go the West Bengal Gazette office. You will have to present lottery ticket and a valid ID proof at the lottery office for verification. This process is required to prevent frauds from claiming the prize money. Through verification, the lottery department ensures that only authentic people get the prize money.

The West Bengal Lottery Department will disburse the winning amount, following the completion of the verification process. The winner of the first prize will receive the prize money after deduction of tax as Rs 50 lakh falls in the tax bracket. Winners of all other prizes will receive the exact amount as their prize money is outside the ambit of tax.