Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results Announced at lotterysambadresult.in

The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results announced on Thursday, December 17. The West Bengal State Lottery Department published the lottery results on lotterysambadresult.in. Those who have purchased the lottery ticket can check the result by searching their name on the lucky winner list.

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results: Steps to check

The participants should follow the sets mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit any search engine and open the Sambad Lottery official website lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 17.12.2020 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi'. Click on the option.

Step 3: You will see a new page which includes a category-wise list of people who won prizes.

Step 4: Match the numbers on your lottery ticket number with the figures on the list. You are the lucky winner if your number matches with the numbers provided in the list.

A few important pointers need to be followed if you are one of the lucky winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery:

The winner should carry their ticket and valid ID proof to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the winning amount. Since the lottery ticket is valid for 30 days from the date of the result, the winner must initiate the claim within the period. The lottery ticket presented to the West Bengal Gazette office will be verified for authenticity. Post verification process, the winner can take the winning amount home. The winning amount will be credited after tax deduction.

The amount awarded to the winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery:

The first prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh

The second and the third prize winner will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, each.

The fourth and fifth prize winner will get Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.

The consolation prize amount is Rs 1000.

There are seven different lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department for every day of the week. Here’s a day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati