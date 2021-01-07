Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm, First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakh

The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery result for this week will be declared at 4 PM on Thursday, January 7. The result will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad atlotterysambadresult.in. Each ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery is priced at Rs 6, whilethe amount forfirst prize winner is fixed at Rs 50 lakhs.

There are also different prizes that a person can win if they do not get the first prize. Here is a list of the prizes for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery:

Second: Rs 9000

Third: Rs 500

Fourth: Rs 250

Fifth: Rs 120

Consolation: Rs1000

If you are a winner of any of these prizes, make sure to claim the amountwell in time. For getting the money credited in your account, the winner will have to make sure that he/sheproduces the winning ticket and an identity proof atthe West Bengal state lottery department office. The ID is going to be used for verification purposes so that the chances of fraud are reduced. Once the verification is completed, you will get the money. In case the money won by the winner is undertax bracket, tha amountwill be deducted at the source.

In case you don’t win a prize in Thursday’s lottery, you can try your luck on any other day of the week. The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises 7 different types of lotteries in a week, which are:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

For those who have particpated in the the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lotteryfor January 7, here is how you can check the result:

Step 1: Visit lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a hyperlink that reads 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result'. Click on it

Step 3: On a new window, results for January 7 lottery will open

Step 4: Match digits to check if you have won the lottery

The winners are advised to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the lottery results.