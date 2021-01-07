Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm, First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakh
Representative Image
In case you don’t win a prize in Thursday’s lottery, you can try your luck on any other day of the week.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 07, 2021, 11:20 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery result for this week will be declared at 4 PM on Thursday, January 7. The result will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad atlotterysambadresult.in. Each ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery is priced at Rs 6, whilethe amount forfirst prize winner is fixed at Rs 50 lakhs.
There are also different prizes that a person can win if they do not get the first prize. Here is a list of the prizes for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery:
- Second: Rs 9000
- Third: Rs 500
- Fourth: Rs 250
- Fifth: Rs 120
- Consolation: Rs1000
If you are a winner of any of these prizes, make sure to claim the amountwell in time. For getting the money credited in your account, the winner will have to make sure that he/sheproduces the winning ticket and an identity proof atthe West Bengal state lottery department office. The ID is going to be used for verification purposes so that the chances of fraud are reduced. Once the verification is completed, you will get the money. In case the money won by the winner is undertax bracket, tha amountwill be deducted at the source.
In case you don’t win a prize in Thursday’s lottery, you can try your luck on any other day of the week. The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises 7 different types of lotteries in a week, which are:
- Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
- Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
- Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
- Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
- Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
- Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
- Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
For those who have particpated in the the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lotteryfor January 7, here is how you can check the result:
Step 1: Visit lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a hyperlink that reads 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result'. Click on it
Step 3: On a new window, results for January 7 lottery will open
Step 4: Match digits to check if you have won the lottery
The winners are advised to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the lottery results.