Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results to be announced today at 4 pm; winner of first prize to get Rs 50 lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be releasing Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results today at 4 pm. The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results will be available at https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

The first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prizes fetch Rs 9,000, and Rs 500. Winners of fourth and fifth prizes will get Rs 250 and Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

A single ticket of Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery costs Rs 6. The West Bengal State Lottery Department announces results of a lottery daily.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results

Step 1: Visit the website of lottery sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Select 4 PM option on the homepage

Step 3: Lottery results will display

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers given in the result

Winners have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the announcement of results. To receive the winning amount, they have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, where they will have to provide their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof.

Officials responsible for verification of documents at the West Bengal Gazette office will confirm the identity of claimants. After that, the money will be disbursed to them.

The amount will be provided after the deduction of taxes if it falls in the tax slab. In case the amount does not come in the tax bracket, the whole sum will be given to the claimants. In case of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, only the winner of first prize will be required to pay tax. Apart from the first prize, all other prizes are out of the ambit of tax.

Lotteries for which draws are held include Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

Besides West Bengal lotteries, results of Kerala lotteries and Sikkim lotteries are released on the website of lottery Sambad.