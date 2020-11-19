Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery: Results to be Declared at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the result of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery on Thursday (November 19) at 4pm. Ticket buyers can check if they are the lucky ones by matching their ticket number with the winning lotteries at lotterysambadresult.in.

For checking the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery November 19 results, you can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://lotterysambadresult.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the option ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm’ result. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open up with the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery

Step 4: The last and most crucial step is checking if the winning ticket number matches with your ticket number. You will have to go through the numbers of all the winning tickets (for different prizes) and see if you have become lucky

Winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the lottery results. The winning ticket should be presented at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office with a valid identity proof.

To determine the authenticity of the winner, a verification process will be conducted by the state lottery department. Lottery winners will receive the prize only after the completion of this process. Winners will receive the winning prize after tax deduction, if it is applicable on the amount.

The different prizes for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery are:

· First: Rs 50 Lakh

· Second: Rs 9000

· Third: Rs 5000

· Fourth: Rs 250

· Fifth: Rs 120

· Consolation: Rs 1000

The West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out a lottery all seven days of the week. The lottery for each day is different and is a chance for people to try their luck and win the jackpot. The day-wise names of all the lotteries by the West Bengal State Lottery Department are:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangashree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangashree Ichamati