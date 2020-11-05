Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery: Results to be Declared at 4pm; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakhs
Representative Image
The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the result of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery on Thursday, November 5 at 4 pm. Ticket buyers can check if they are the lucky ones by checking the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: November 05, 2020, 10:28 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the result of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery on Thursday, November 5 at 4 pm. Ticket buyers can check if they are the lucky ones by checking the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in.
If you have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery November 5 tickets, you can take the following steps to check the results:
Step 1: Visit https://lotterysambadresult.in/ which is the official website to check the results
Step 2: There will be an option on the homepage ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm’ result. Click on it
Step 3: A new page will open up with the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirath Lottery
Step 4: Check if the ticket number that you have matches with the winning lottery ticket. If the number on your ticket matches the one in the result then you have won the prize
If a person wins the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery, then they have to claim it within 30 days of the declaration of results. The prize winner has to present their ticket at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office with a valid identity proof.
There will be a verification process to identify the authenticity of the winner and lottery winners will receive the prize only once it is done. If the winning amount is taxable, then the winner will receive the amount after tax deduction.
The prizes for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery are as follows:
First: Rs 50 Lakh
Second: Rs 9000
Third: Rs 5000
Fourth: Rs 250
Fifth: Rs 120
Consolation: Rs 1000
All seven days of the week, there is a lottery draw by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. There is a different lottery every day and those who are interested in trying their luck can buy the ticket for them. The day-wise names of all the lotteries are as follows:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangashree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangashree Ichamati