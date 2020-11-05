Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery: Results to be Declared at 4pm; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakhs

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the result of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery on Thursday, November 5 at 4 pm. Ticket buyers can check if they are the lucky ones by checking the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in.

If you have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery November 5 tickets, you can take the following steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit https://lotterysambadresult.in/ which is the official website to check the results

Step 2: There will be an option on the homepage ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm’ result. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open up with the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirath Lottery

Step 4: Check if the ticket number that you have matches with the winning lottery ticket. If the number on your ticket matches the one in the result then you have won the prize

If a person wins the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery, then they have to claim it within 30 days of the declaration of results. The prize winner has to present their ticket at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office with a valid identity proof.

There will be a verification process to identify the authenticity of the winner and lottery winners will receive the prize only once it is done. If the winning amount is taxable, then the winner will receive the amount after tax deduction.

The prizes for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery are as follows:

First: Rs 50 Lakh

Second: Rs 9000

Third: Rs 5000

Fourth: Rs 250

Fifth: Rs 120

Consolation: Rs 1000

All seven days of the week, there is a lottery draw by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. There is a different lottery every day and those who are interested in trying their luck can buy the ticket for them. The day-wise names of all the lotteries are as follows:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangashree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangashree Ichamati