Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4pm; Check at lotterysambadresult.in

West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery results will be announced today at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery Department holds draws for a lottery daily. The lotteries for each day are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati and Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi.

Those who have purchased a ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery will be able to check results by visiting the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes of the lottery fetch Rs 250 and Rs 120. Winners of the consolation prize will receive Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery results

Step 1: Google Lottery Sambad

Step 2: Click on 4PM option

Step 3: You can see Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery result on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers given on the result

If your ticket number is mentioned on the result, check which prize you have won. The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the announcement of results, i.e. today.

To receive the prize, winners will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office, where they will have to surrender their ticket and provide a valid ID proof, which is required for making sure that the claimant is an authentic person and no fraud is claiming the prize in the name of the genuine winner.

Following the completion of the verification process, prize money will be distributed. However, there is a condition. If the prize money falls in the tax bracket, then the amount will be disbursed after deduction of tax. Otherwise, the exact amount will be provided.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase a ticket of the West Bengal lottery by paying Rs 6.