Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results to be Out at 4pm

The Thursday, October 15 results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery will be released at 4 PM. Those who have purchased the ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery must ensure that they check the results announced by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at the official website at lotterysambadresult.in.

For checking the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and log on to the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result. Click on that option

Step 3: A new page comprising of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi result for October 15 will open. Carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket. If the numbers match, then you have won the lottery prize.

One ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery comes for Rs 6. There are a total of six prizes. These prizes include first to fifth and a consolation prize. Have a look at the money distribution of the prizes:

First: Rs 50 Lakh

Second: Rs 9000

Third: Rs 5000

Fourth: Rs 250

Fifth: Rs 120

Consolation: Rs 1000

There is also a good news for lottery enthusiasts in the state. The West Bengal State Lottery Department has one lottery each day for seven days in a week. Have a look at the day wise names of the lottery:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

If you win Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, ensure that you keep these points in mind

1. Claim the winning amount of your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery within a period of 30 days.

2. Money will only be credited after a verification process. For the process, you will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office with your ticket and valid ID proof.

3. After the verification is over, the money will be credited in your account. If the prize money is taxable, then the tax will be deducted beforehand.