Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results to be Released Today at 4 pm; 1st Prize Winner Gets Rs 50 Lakh

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results will be announced by the West Bengal State Lottery Department today on October 8 at 4 pm. The results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery can be checked at the website of Lottery Sambad at https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

The first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize fetches Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prizes are worth Rs 500 and Rs 250. The winner of the fifth prize gets Rs 120. The consolation prize of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is worth Rs 1,000.

A single ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery costs Rs 6 and draw for it is held on every Thursday. Apart from this, the West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts draws for six other lotteries in a week. The names of the daily lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results:

Step 1: Google Lottery Sambad or enter the url lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the option of “4 PM” on the homepage

Step 3: You can see Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results on the screen

Step 4: You have to match your ticket number with numbers given in the results

The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the announcement of the Dear Bangalakshmi Bhagirathi lottery results. Those who win will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to take home the prize money.

At the West Bengal Gazette office, claimants will be required to furnish their Dear Bangalakshmi Bhagirathi lottery ticket and a valid ID proof. The ID proof is required to ensure that the claimant is genuine and no fraud is being done in his name.

After completion of the verification process, the winning amount will be given to the claimants. If their amount falls in the tax bracket, then money will be disbursed after the reduction of tax. In case the prize money does not come under the ambit of tax, the exact amount will be provided.