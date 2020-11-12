Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results to be Released Today at 4 pm; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results for November 12 will be announced today by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4 pm. The results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize is of Rs 9,000. The third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize which fetches Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results

Step 1: Open Google and in the search box enter Lottery Sambad

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘4pm’ on the homepage

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers given in the result

Those who win the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery prize should note that they will have to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the draw. To receive the prize money, winners will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office.

At the lottery office, they will be required to furnish their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof. Submitting ID proof is necessary so that the identities of genuine winners can be ascertained. The lottery department does the verification to prevent incidents of fraud from taking place.

The prize money will be provided after the verification process is carried out. Besides, money will be disbursed after deduction of tax, if the winning amount falls in the tax bracket. If it does not come in the tax slab, the exact amount will be given to winners.

In case of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, only the winner of the first prize will get the money after tax deduction as Rs 50 lakh falls in the tax bracket.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase the West Bengal lottery ticket by paying Rs 6. The lottery department holds draws for weekly lotteries daily. The lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.