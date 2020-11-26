Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results to be Declared at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

The result of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be announced today at 4 pm. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will release Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi result after holding a draw. The lucky winners will get prizes ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 120. The results can be checked at the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, while winners of fourth and fifth prizes will get Rs 250 and Rs 120. Consolation prize winners of the lottery will receive Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi results

Step 1: Open Google and enter Lottery Sambad in the search box

Step 2: Click on the link for the website

Step 3: After the website opens, click on 4PM option

Step 4: Result will display on screen

Step 5: Check if your ticket number is there in the result

Those whose ticket number features in the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi result will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. Winners will have to furnish lottery ticket and a valid ID proof at the lottery office for verification of identity. People should also note that prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

The winning amount is disbursed after officials concerned complete the verification process, which is carried out to make sure that only authentic people are claiming the prize.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds draw for a weekly lottery daily. It conducts draw for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta on Monday, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on Wednesday, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on Friday, Dear Bangasree Damodar on Saturday and Dear Bangasree Ichamati on Sunday.