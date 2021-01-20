Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result Announced at lotterysambadresult.in, First Prize Gets Rs 50 Lakhs

The West Bengal State Lottery department has declared the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results for Wednesday, January 20 on the official website atlotterysambadresult.in.Winners must ensure that they report to the state lottery department office with their winning lottery tickets and a valid identity proofs within 30 days from January 20. Identity proof is essential for the verification process, without which winning money will not be credited to the account.

If the amount which you have won falls in tax bracket, then tax will be deducted at source. If it is not a taxable amount, then you will get the money as it is.

There are a total of six prizes that can be won in the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery. The first prize winner gets to take home a whopping sum of Rs 50 Lakhs, followed by a second prize of Rs 9,000. Subsequently, the third, fourth and fifth prize winners get to take home a sum of Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Apart from this, the consolation prize is worth Rs 1,000.

If you have not won any prize on January 20 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, don't get disheartened. The West Bengal State Lottery department organises a lottery every day of the week. One ticket of all of these lotteries is priced at Rs 6. Here is a look at the day-wise lotteries organised in West Bengal: