Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result at lotterysambadresult.in: First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakhs

The Wednesday lottery conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery department is called Dear Bangabhumi Raidak. One ticket of this lottery is priced at Rs 6 and can be purchased from any lottery ticket shop across West Bengal. As a standard practice, the lottery department declares the West Bengal Lottery results at 4 PM. Those people who have purchased the ticket can check the result by visiting the department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in.

One lucky winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will win the first prize that is a whopping sum of Rs 50 Lakhs. Apart from this there are five other prizes that include:

Second Prize - Rs 9000

Third Prize - Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize - Rs 120

Consolation Prize - Rs 1000

If you are a winner of any of these prizes, then make sure that you report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department within 30 days of winning the prize. At the lottery office, you will be asked to produce your winning West Bengal Lottery ticket along with a valid identity proof. This is required for verification purposes. The amount of the prize money will only be credited to your account after everything is verified. In case, the money that you have won is taxable, then the tax will be deducted at the source and the remaining amount will be credited to your account.

The department organises seven different types of lottery each week. Here is the list of the lotteries that are conducted:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

To check the result of Wednesday, December 30 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open browser and log on to West Bengal Lottery department’s website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the home page, you will see an option that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery 4 PM”. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results will appear

Step 4: Check your ticket number and see if it matches with the ones mentioned on the results page