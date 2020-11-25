Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result to be Announced at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

The result of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery will be declared on Wednesday. In order to check the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery result, one must log on to West Bengal Lottery department’s official website at lotterysambadresult.in. All West Bengal Lottery results are declared at 4 PM. Every West Bengal Lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6.

For checking the result of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery November 25, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open browser and log on to the official website of West Bengal Lottery department lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the home page, look for an option that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery 4 PM”. Click on this option

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results will appear

Step 4: Check your ticket number and see if it matches with the ones mentioned on the results page

The sum of Rs 50 Lakh will be won by the person who gets the first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery for November 25. Several other prizes include:

· Second Prize - Rs 9000

· Third Prize - Rs 500

· Fourth Prize- Rs 250

· Fifth Prize - Rs 120

· Consolation Prize - Rs 1000

If you have won a prize in Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, ensure that you keep the following things in mind:

1. The lottery prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, November 25 needs to be mandatorily claimed within a period of 30 days.

2. The money will only be credited in your account after the entire process of verification is done. In order to complete verification formalities, produce your winning ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal Lottery office. Once all the formalities are done, your money will be credited to your account.

3. If the sum you have won is taxable, then the tax will be deducted by the department and the remaining sum will be credited in your account.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department has a lottery draw every day. For each of the seven days there are different type of lotteries, namely:

· Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

· Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

· Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

· Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

· Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

· Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

· Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati