Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result to be Declared on lotterysambadresult.in

The first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery conducted on Wednesday, January 13 will take home a massive sum of Rs 50 lakhs. This lottery is only meant for people living in the state of West Bengal. Those who have purchased theRs 6 ticket issued by the West Bengal State Lottery department must check the result at 4 PM today. In order to know whether or not you have won a prize, log on to the official West Bengal State Lottery department’s website lotterysambadresult.in.

Fortunately, if you have not won the first prize, there are chances for you to win other winning amount that have been declared by the West Bengal State Lottery department. These prizes include:

Second Prize - Rs 9000

Third Prize - Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize - Rs 120

Consolation Prize - Rs 1000

Step 1: Go to lotterysambadresult.inStep 2: On homepage, click on 'Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery 4 PM'Step 3: New page comprising of January 13 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery result will openStep 4: Carefully, check if any of the winning ticket numbers matches with your ticket numberStep 5: In case it matches, then you are a winner of one of the prizes mentioned above

There is no need to be disheartened if you could not win any prize in January 13 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery. The West Bengal State Lottery department organises one lottery on each day of the week. Here is a list of lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

In case you are a winner of any prize of the January 13 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, make sure that the you remember these things:

1. Carry winning ticket and valid photo ID proof to the West Bengal State Lottery Department within 30 days of winning the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery.2. Money will be credited only after verification is completed.3. In case of taxable prize money, tax will be deducted at source.