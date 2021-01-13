Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result to be Declared on lotterysambadresult.in
Image for representation.
Carry winning ticket and valid photo ID proof to the West Bengal State Lottery Department within 30 days of winning the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 13, 2021, 11:18 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery conducted on Wednesday, January 13 will take home a massive sum of Rs 50 lakhs. This lottery is only meant for people living in the state of West Bengal. Those who have purchased theRs 6 ticket issued by the West Bengal State Lottery department must check the result at 4 PM today. In order to know whether or not you have won a prize, log on to the official West Bengal State Lottery department’s website lotterysambadresult.in.
Fortunately, if you have not won the first prize, there are chances for you to win other winning amount that have been declared by the West Bengal State Lottery department. These prizes include:
- Second Prize - Rs 9000
- Third Prize - Rs 500
- Fourth Prize- Rs 250
- Fifth Prize - Rs 120
- Consolation Prize - Rs 1000
Step 1: Go to lotterysambadresult.inStep 2: On homepage, click on 'Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery 4 PM'Step 3: New page comprising of January 13 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery result will openStep 4: Carefully, check if any of the winning ticket numbers matches with your ticket numberStep 5: In case it matches, then you are a winner of one of the prizes mentioned above
There is no need to be disheartened if you could not win any prize in January 13 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery. The West Bengal State Lottery department organises one lottery on each day of the week. Here is a list of lotteries:
- Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
- Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
- Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
- Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
- Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
- Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
- Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
1. Carry winning ticket and valid photo ID proof to the West Bengal State Lottery Department within 30 days of winning the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery.2. Money will be credited only after verification is completed.3. In case of taxable prize money, tax will be deducted at source.