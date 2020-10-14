Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm, First Prize Worth Rs 50 Lakh

The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results for Wednesday, October 14 will be declared at 4pm. Those who have purchased the tickets for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery can check the results on the official website at lotterysambadresult.in. The result of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery is declared by the West Bengal State Lottery Department.

For those who may not know, the West Bengal State Lottery has different lotteries for each day of the week. One ticket of any of these lotteries is priced at Rs 6.

There are seven kinds of lotteries that take place in the entire week. Take a look at day wise names of respective lotteries.

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

The first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak wins a whooping Rs 50 Lakh sum. The subsequent second, third, fourth and fifth prizes are worth Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Those people who have purchased the ticked for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery must also note that there is also a consolation prize, which is of Rs 1000.

In order to check whether or not you have won any prize in October 14 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and then log on to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, find the option that reads “4 PM”. Click on it

Step 3: A new page comprising of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery 2020 results will open

Step 4: Check your ticket number and see if it matches with the ones mentioned on the results page

In case you have won any prize in the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, then you must take care of these things:

1. Claim the prize of your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery within a period of 30 days.

2. The prize money will only be credited after a verification process. For this you will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office with your ticket and valid ID proof.

3. After the verification is done the money will be credited in your account. If the prize money is taxable, then the tax will be deducted beforehand.