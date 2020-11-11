Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results to be Declared at 4 PM, First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakhs; More Details at Official Website

The first prize winner of the Wednesday, November 11’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery will win a whopping sum of Rs 50 lakh. The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery result for today will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery department, lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm. Once the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results are drawn, the winner list will be uploaded on the official website.

One ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery is priced at Rs 6. The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises a lottery draw each day. For each of the seven days, there are different type of lotteries, namely:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

The sum of Rs 50 lakh will be won by the person who gets the first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery for November 11. There are several other prizes that can be won by the buyer of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery ticket. Here is a quick look at the list of prizes that one can win:

First Prize - Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize - Rs 9000

Third Prize - Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize - Rs 120

Consolation Prize - Rs 1000

If you have been lucky enough to win a prize in Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, ensure that you keep the following things in mind:

1. The lottery prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery needs to be claimed within a period of 30 days of the declaration of the result.

2. Produce your winning ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office for verification. Remember, you will only get money once verification is done.

3. If the sum you have won is taxable, then the tax will be deducted by the department and the remaining sum will be credited in your account.

In order to check whether or not you have won the prize, you will have to check the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery. In order to do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the option that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery 4 PM”

Step 3: A new page comprising of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results will open

Step 4: Check your ticket number and see if it matches with the ones mentioned on the results page.