Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results to be Declared at 4 PM, More Details at Official Website

The first prize winner of the Wednesday, November 4 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result will be taking home a sum of Rs 50 Lakh. Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery result for Wednesday, November 4 will be declared at 4 PM. The result will be available on the official page of West Bengal Lottery department at lotterysambadresult.in

Here is a quick look at the prize that the winners can get:

First Prize - Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize - Rs 9000

Third Prize - Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize - Rs 120

Consolation Prize - Rs 1000

The lottery ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is priced at Rs 6. Those people who are willing to purchase the tickets of the state run lotteries can easily do so. There are seven different types of lottery for each day of the week. Here is a quick look at the list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Those people who have purchased tickets for November 4, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery must follow these steps to check result :

Step 1: Open browser of your choice and then log on to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On homepage, find the option that reads “4 PM”. Click on it

Step 3: New page comprising of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results will open

Step 4: Check your ticket number and see if it matches with the ones mentioned on the results page

In case you are lucky enough to have won a prize in the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, ensure that you keep the following things in mind:

1. Claim the prize of your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery within a period of 30 day from the date of result

2. You will only be able to get your prize money after verification is complete. For verification, you will have to produce the winning ticket and a valid identity proof in the West Bengal Gazette office.

3. If the sum you have won is taxable, then the tax will be deducted by the department and remaining sum will be credited in your account.