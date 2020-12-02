Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4pm; Check at lotterysambadresult.in

The results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery for December 2 will be announced today at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal Lottery Department holds a draw for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery every Wednesday. It carries out draws for a weekly lottery daily.

Winners of the first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery will get Rs 50 Lakh. He/she will receive this amount after tax deduction as it falls in the tax bracket. The second and third prizes of the lottery are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. Those who win fourth and fifth prizes will take home Rs 250 and Rs 120. Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Except the first prize, winners of all other prizes will receive the exact amount as they don’t come under tax slab.

How to view Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results

Step 1: In the search box of Google, enter Lottery Sambad

Step 2: Open the website for West Bengal Lottery

Step 3: Click on 4PM option on the homepage

Step 4: View result and match your ticket number

If your ticket number appears on the result, confirm which prize you have won. The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results. To collect the winning amount, winners will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office, where they will have to surrender their lottery ticket and furnish a valid ID proof for identification.

The identity verification is carried out to make sure that only the genuine person is claiming the prize money and no fraud takes place.

Those who want to try their luck can buy lottery tickets of the West Bengal lottery. A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery is priced at Rs 6. The draw for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is held on Monday, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on Friday, Dear Bangasree Damodar on Saturday and Dear Bangasree Ichamati on Sunday.