Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results to be Released at 4 pm Today, Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

The West Bengal Lottery Department will be announcing the results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery today at 4 pm. The results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can be checked at https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

The first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes get winners Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery fetch Rs 250 and Rs 120. Winners of consolation prize will receive Rs 1,000.

The lottery department holds draws regularly. The price of the single ticket of lotteries cost Rs 6.

How to check results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery

Step 1: Google Sambad Lottery or enter the url lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the “4 PM” option on the homepage

Step 3: Result will display on screen

Step 4: Keep lottery ticket handy, and check if your ticket number is mentioned in the result

Winners are required to go to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. They will have to provide their ticket and a valid ID proof to the official responsible for verification of documents. The amount should be claimed within 30 days of the announcement of the results.

Those officials will ensure if the person claiming the prize is genuine or a fraud. After confirming the identity and verifying the ticket number, prize money will be disbursed.

Those who have won the prize should note that if their winning amount is under tax slab, then the money will be provided after deducting tax. If the amount does not fall in the tax bracket, then exact amount will be disbursed.

People can try their luck daily as draws are held regularly by the lottery department. The names of daily lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

The results of Sikkim lotteries are also available on the website of Lottery Sambad. The first results of Sikkim lottery is declared at 11.55 am.