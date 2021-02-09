​Dear Bangabhumi Torsha Lottery Results to be Out Today at 4pm; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery on Tuesday, February 9. Ticket holders of the lottery can visit lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm to check the results. If you want to try your luck, you can purchase the tickets from any lottery shop present in the state. The price of each lottery Sambad ticket is fixed at Rs 6. A whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh is being awarded to the first prize winner of the Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery.

To check the result and know if you have won any prize or not, the following steps can be followed:

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link,lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. On the homepage of the website, you will see an option that reads Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm. Click on it

Step 3: After clicking the option, a new webpage will open wherein you can see the winning numbers of the lottery

Step 4: You can now match the number of your lottery ticket with that mentioned in the winning list

If you are the lucky winner of the lottery, you are eligible for the below mentioned prizes:

First prize: The first prize winner gets a whopping Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Second prize: Rs 9,000 is being given to the 2nd prize winner.

Third prize: Rs 500 is awarded to the third prize winner.

Fourth prize: The fourth prize is worth Rs 250.

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000 is being given to the winner of the consolation prize.

Also, the prize winner will have to claim the prize within 30 days of winning it. The winning ticket holder will have to visit and submit his/her winning lottery ticket and valid identity proof at the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Doing so is very important as after the submission only, the verification process will start and without verification, you will not receive the prize.

Another important point to note is that if the prize you have won falls in the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at the source and you will only get the amount after deduction. If the amount is not taxable, the winner will receive the complete amount.

Those who could not manage to purchase the lottery sambad ticket on Tuesday, buy for any other day of the week as the West Bengal State Lottery Department organises the following lotteries throughout the week: