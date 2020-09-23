Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be declaring Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak results at 4pm today. Those who bought Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak tickets will be able to check results at https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth prize will fetch Rs 250 and the winner of the fifth prize will receive Rs 120. Besides these, there is a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000. The price of the single ticket of the lottery is Rs 6.

How to check Bangalakshmi Raidak results

Step 1: On Google, enter the URL, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “4:00 PM” option

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number features in the result list

Those who have won any prize will have to furnish their ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to receive the prize money. Following this, the ticket number will be verified and the identity of the person will be confirmed. The amount will be given upon completion of the verification process.

Winners will have to claim their amount within 30 days after the declaration of the lottery result. If the prize money falls under the tax bracket, the amount will be provided after reduction of tax.

The West Bengal Lottery department holds draw for a lottery daily. The names of the lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

Sikkim Lottery results are also announced at lotterysambadresult.in. In the morning, the results of Sikkim Dear Cherished Morning lottery were announced. The first prize of Rs 1 crore went to ticket number 87K 81682. Apart from this, ten people each bagged the second, third and fourth prizes.

The second prize of Dear Cherished Morning was worth Rs 9,000, while the third and fourth prizes fetch Rs 500 and Rs 250.