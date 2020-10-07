Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Results to be Declared at 4 PM; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery results will be released today by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on the website of Sambad Lottery. The results of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will be announced at 4 pm.

The first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery fetches Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. Winners of the fourth and fifth prizes get Rs 250 and Rs 120. The consolation prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery is of Rs 1,000.

Those who want to try their luck can buy the ticket of any daily West Bengal lottery. The cost of single ticket of the daily lotteries is Rs 6. The names of the lotteries for which draws are held by the lottery department daily are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery results

Step 1: Visit the Sambad Lottery website at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the 4 PM option on the homepage

Step 3: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery results will open

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is present on the result

Those who win any prize in Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery should note two things. First, the prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the announcement of results. Second, they will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office to get the winning amount.

At the West Bengal Gazette office, the claimants will be required to surrender their Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery ticket and provide a valid ID proof. Following this, a verification process will be carried out by officials concerned at the office to ascertain the identity of the claimants.

The prize money will be given after the completion of the verification process. Besides, the winning amount will be disbursed after tax deduction, if that comes under the tax bracket. In case the prize money does not fall in the tax slab, exact amount will be given to the claimants.