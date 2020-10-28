Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Results to be Released at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery results are going to be announced today at 4 pm. The results of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

If a person wins any prize for Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery results, he should note that he will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the results. To claim the winning amount, he will have to go to the West Bengal Lottery Gazette office. There he will be required to surrender his Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery ticket and furnish a valid ID proof for verification.

The verification process is carried out to confirm if the authentic person is claiming the prize or not. The Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery winning amount is disbursed after the verification. The first prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery receives the amount after deduction of taxes as Rs 50 lakh comes under the tax bracket.

Winner of the first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery gets Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes of the lottery fetch Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. Those who win fourth prize receives Rs 250, while winner of the fifth prize gets Rs 120. The consolation prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery is worth Rs 1,000.

Those who want to try their luck can easily do so by purchasing the lottery ticket which costs Rs 6 (each).

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery results

Step 1: Enter Lottery Sambad in the search box of Google

Step 2: Select 4PM option on the homepage

Step 3: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery result will display on screen

Step 4: Keep your ticket handy to check if your ticket number features in the result

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts draws daily for a weekly lottery. It releases results for a weekly lottery seven days a week. These are the lotteries for which draws are held: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.