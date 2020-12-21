Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Result Announced, First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results: The results of West Bengal's Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

A single ticket of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is priced at Rs 6. Those who want to try their luck can buy tickets of the West Bengal from any lottery shop in the state.

The first prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize of the lottery fetches Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 250. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results

Step 1: Open a search engine on your device and enter the URL, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 4 PM option

Step 3: Result will display on the screen

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with those given on the result

Winners will have to claim the prize within 30 days of declaration of results. They will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department office to receive the prize money.

At the office, they will have to submit their lottery ticket and valid ID proof. The winning amount will be disbursed after verification of lottery ticket and the ID proof. This is done to prevent frauds from claiming the prize money in the name of a genuine person.

The winner of the first prize will get the amount after-tax deduction as Rs 50 lakh falls in the tax bracket. All other winners will receive the exact amount as they don’t come in the tax slab.

The lottery department holds draws for these weekly lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati