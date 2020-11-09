Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Result to Announce at 4pm Today, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakhs

The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will be declared on Monday, November 9 at 4 pm by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Those who have bought the ticket for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery for November 9 can check the results on the official website to check lottery outcomes.

You can take the following steps to check the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery November 9 tickets:

Step 1: Visit https://lotterysambadresult.in/ — the official website to check the results

Step 2: Click on the option on the homepage that reads ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4 pm’ to check the results

Step 3: The results of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will open up in a new page as a PDF file

Step 4: Check if the number on your lottery ticket matches the number of the winning ticket. If this happens, then you are the winner

A winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will have to claim it within 30 days of the declaration of results. The lucky winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery should present their ticket at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office with a valid identity proof.

The state lottery department will conduct a verification process to identify the authenticity of the winner. Lottery winners will receive the prize only once it is done. There will be a tax deduction if tax is applicable on the winning amount.

The prizes for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery are as follows:

• First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

• Second Prize: Rs 9,000

• Third Prize: Rs 500

• Fourth Prize: Rs 250

• Fifth Prize: Rs 120

• Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

The West Bengal State Lottery Department draws a lottery every day of the week. If a person wants to try their luck, they can buy the ticket any day of the week and see if they win a prize through the state lottery. The day-wise names of all the lotteries are as follows:

• Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

• Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

• Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

• Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

• Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

• Saturday: Dear Bangashree Damodar

• Sunday: Dear Bangashree Ichamati