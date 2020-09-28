Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Announced on Sept 28 at 4pm, Find Website Link Here

The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be announced on September 28 at 4pm by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Lottery results can be checked here https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

The first prize of this lottery is Rs 50 lakhs, second prize is Rs 9,000 while the third winner will receive Rs 500, fourth prize is Rs 250 and the last prize is fixed at Rs 120.

The consolation prize is of Rs 1000, which is more than the third prize. The price of a lottery ticket for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is Rs 6.

There are designated days for the lottery results. Every Monday at 4pm, the results of this lottery are declared.

Here are the instructions for checking the lottery results.

• First, you should visit the website https://lotterysambadresult.in/

• Click on the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results or go to the 4pm results section on the website. The section will be updated to show you the result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery

• Download the PDF file available on the website

• You can check if your ticket number matches the lottery number displayed in the results document

To claim the prize, winners need to bring their lottery ticket to the West Bengal Gazette office. Winners can claim the prize up to 30 days after the declaration of lottery results.

Officers will carry out a verification process after receiving the winning ticket. Once the process is complete and the authenticity of the ticket has been proved, the winner is given the prize money.

Lottery is given to winners after taxes are deducted from the winning amount.

Different lotteries are drawn every day of the week. The weekly names of the West Bengal State Lottery Department are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta for Monday, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha for Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak for Wednesday, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi for Thursday and Dear Bangabhumi Ajay for Friday. The names of the weekend lotteries are Dear Bangasree Damodar which is drawn every Saturday while Dear Bangasree Ichamati is announced every Sunday.