Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Declared at 4 pm, Click here for More Details

The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results for Monday, December 7 will be announced at 4 PM. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the result on lotterysambadresult.in. The participants will be able to check the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result and search their name on the list of the lucky winners for December 7 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and visit the official website of Sambad Lottery to log on to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Look for an option on the home page which reads 'Lottery Sambad Result 7.12.2020 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’. Once you locate the option, simply click on it

Step 3: A new page will appear displaying the results of the lottery. It will contain a list of persons who won prizes in each category

Step 4: Ensure that you correspond the digits of your lottery ticket number carefully with the ones that are provided in the list. In case, your number matches with any of the digits in the list, it means you have won the prize

Those who are winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery are required to keep few important in mind mentioned below:

1. The winner must present their ticket before the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize along with a valid ID proof.

2. One should be aware that this particular process can be initiated within 30 days only from the date of the result.

3. The ticket presented to the West Bengal Gazette office will be verified for authenticity.

4. Once the verification procedure is successfully completed, the winner claiming the prize can take home the money.

5. The winner must be informed that the amount of the prize money will be credited only after the deduction of taxes.

The first prize winner will receive a sum amount of Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize winner will get Rs 9,000, followed by the third, which is of Rs 500.The winner of the fourth and fifth prize are entitled to Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

There are seven different kinds of lottery for every day of the week. Let’s take a quick look at the list:

-Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

-Tuesday: Dear BangalakshmiTorsha

-Wednesday: Dear BangabhumiRaidak

-Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

-Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

-Saturday: Dear BangasreeDamodar

-Sunday: Dear BangasreeIchamati