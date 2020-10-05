Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Declared at 4 pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal Lottery Department will be declaring the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery today at 4 pm. Those who have bought Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta tickets will be able to check their results at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes fetch Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. Those who win the fourth and fifth prizes get Rs 250 and Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

The lottery department announces the result of a lottery daily. These are the names of the lotteries for which draws are held: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results

Step 1: Visit the website of lottery sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Select “4 PM” on the homepage

Step 3: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results will display on screen

Step 4: Keep your ticket handy and match your ticket number with those printed on the result

Those who win will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of declaration of the results to claim their prize money. They will be required to furnish their tickets and a valid ID proof for the verification process.

Officials concerned carry out verification process to make sure the person claiming the winning amount is not a fraud. The money is disbursed after confirming the identity of the winners.

The amount for first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery comes under the tax bracket. So, the winner of the Rs 50 lakh prize will receive the amount after deduction of tax.

On the other hand, the amounts for other prizes are outside the ambit of tax slabs. The winners of second, third, fourth, fifth and consolation prizes will receive their prize money without any tax deduction.