Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery results today at 4 pm. The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will be available at lotterysambadresult.in. The lottery department holds a draw for the Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery every Monday.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery results

Step 1: Open Google and write Lottery Sambad in the search box

Step 2: Click on 4PM option on the homepage

Step 3: The result of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will appear on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with those given in the result

First prize winner of the Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will take home Rs Rs 50 Lakh, while second and third prize winners will get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes are worth Rs 250 and Rs 120. The consolation prize of the lottery fetches Rs 1,000.

The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results. Those who have won prizes will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department office to get the money. At the office, they will have to furnish their ticket and a valid ID proof for identification process, which is carried out to prevent any fraud. After this, the prize money will be disbursed.

Apart from the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery, draws for six other weekly lotteries are held. The lottery department conducts draw for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on Tuesday, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak on Wednesday, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on Friday, Dear Bangashree Damodar on Saturday and Dear Bangashree Ichamati on Sunday.

A single lottery ticket of West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6. So, those who want to try their luck can purchase the lottery ticket from any lottery shop in the state. The results for all other lotteries are also declared at 4 pm.