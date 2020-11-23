Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery: Results to be Declared Today at 4pm; First Prize Rs 50 Lakhs

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery on November 23 at 4pm. Ticket holders can check the fate of their lottery tickets at lotterysambadresult.in — the official website, to view the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery on Monday.

The steps that you need to follow to check the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery results are as follows:

Step 1: Visit https://lotterysambadresult.in/ — the official website to check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery results

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4 pm’

Step 3: On a new page, the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will open up

Step 4: To see if you are the lucky winner, check if the number on your lottery ticket matches the number of the winning ticket

Winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of results. The winning ticket, along with a valid identity proof, should be presented at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office.

In order to establish the authenticity of the winner, the West Bengal state lottery department will conduct a verification process. The winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will get the prize only when this process is done.

If tax is applicable on the winning amount, then the winner will get the amount after tax deduction.

The prizes for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery are as follows:

· First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

· Second Prize: Rs 9,000

· Third Prize: Rs 500

· Fourth Prize: Rs 250

· Fifth Prize: Rs 120

· Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

A lottery is rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department all seven days of the week. The day-wise names of all the lotteries are as follows:

· Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

· Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

· Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

· Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

· Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

· Saturday: Dear Bangashree Damodar

· Sunday: Dear Bangashree Ichamati